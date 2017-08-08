Fourteen acts lined up for first Barn Fest

Have your say

A new festival brings 14 acts to the rural setting of Hankin Farm, Alderwasley, near Belper this weekend.

Barn Fest will feature live music by Allusondrugs, Autumn Diet Plans, Summerhouse, Sulky Boy, Plastic, Pinky, Bleeding Tooth, Taco Hell, Starwheel, Kermes, Sleep Terminal, Black Shiver, The Overcast, Indigo.

There will be kids activities, clothing stalls, a specially brewed ale and camping.

Weekend tickets £30, day tickets £18.50, under 14s go free.

For more details, visit www.barn-fest.com