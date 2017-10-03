French favourites in Sitwell Singers’ concert

The Sitwell Singers return to concert action on Saturday, October 7.

The venue for the concert is to be St John The Evangelist Church in Derby, when there will be performances of Durufle’s Requiem and Quatre Motets.

The concert will start at 7.30pm and also features organist Tom Corfield.

Tickets are £10 (under 16s free) and are available from www.sitwellsingers.org.uk, by calling 01332 662519, from Foulds Music Shop or on the door.

Come along for a concert of French music featuring Durufle’s 20th century masterpiece as well as music by Faure, Franck (including Choral No.3 in A minor for organ) and Saint-Saens.