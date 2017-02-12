Fundraising gig in New Mills

There will be a refugee benefit gig on Saturday, February 18, at the New Mills Youth and Community Centre.

The gig will feature four bands. There will be two well known bands from Manchester - Dub Smugglers and Baked A La Ska - supported by local bands Lazlo Baby and Galaxy Monsters and acoustic singer Amy Joan.

There will also be fire performers and a lavish Syrian banquet.

Proceeds are being split between Buxton refugee support group - the Hummingbird Project, Medecine Sans Frontier, and support for Yemen.

There will also be an auction of some fantastic items - including original signed artwork from Dr.Who!!

For ticket details and availability, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/390487594621709/