GIG GUIDE: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Friday, February 10
Angry Jesters. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Dirty Ringers presents Unqualifed Nurse Band, plus Table Scraps and Crimewolf. The Hairy Dog, Becket Street, Derby.
Craig Boden. The Markham Arms, Brimington.
The Lost Days. The Anchor, Chesterfield.
3 Legged Cat, a tribute to classic rock. The Old Poet’s Corner, Ashover.
Kings Ov Leon. The Flowerpot, Derby
Rainer. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Saturday, February 11
Fahrenheit. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Bob Cheevers. The Queens Head, Belper.
After Hours . Live from 9pm at The Shinnon, Chesterfield.
JC Aron appearing as Elvis. The Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Penny Diamond performs at Hilltop W.M.Club, Bolsover.
Cracker. Brimington Social Club.
Still Crazy . Classic rock covers band. The Poet and Castle, Codnor.
Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack. The Flowerpot, Derby
Dsve Simpson Trio. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
L Wood at The Willow Tree, Pilsley
Fuzzy Felt World play at The Bulls Head, Buxton
Sunday, February 12
Maison Rouge. Clowne Rock and Blues Club.
Open mic with Hannah Lily and Jon. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Hit Line Karaoke. Brimington Social Club.
A Night With MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Stumble Brothers. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Monday, February 13
Chronology. Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield.
Tuesday, February 14
Jam Night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington
Thursday, February 16
Smokie. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield
Galactic Empire. The Venue, Derby.
Weekly jazz night at the Hydro Cafe in Spring Gardens, Buxton, every Thursday from 9pm.
