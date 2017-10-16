Glorious arts event returns to city centre

CQ Saturdays Knickerbocker Glorious returns to Derby Cathedral Quarter on Saturday, October 21,, with a free line-up of family entertainment at the Waterfall stage in the Market Place, between 11am and 3pm.

Making their Knickerbocker Glorious debut, Reqs (pictured) is an innovative new four-piece alternative band from Derby, blending a wide range of influences including funk, pop and indie.

Just over a year since formation, Reqs have picked up a strong local following through inventive songwriting, energetic live shows and relentless gigging. The band has played multiple headline shows in Derby, in addition to slots around the East Midlands.

The line-up also includes singer/songwriter Jiji LaVolpe.renowned for soulful vocals with folk and acoustic vibes.

Moonhare Tribal Bellydance will perform their fusion of oriental, classical Indian and Spanish flamenco alongside special guests Deosil. who are an American tribal style belly dance group based in Derby.

CQ Saturdays Knickerbocker Glorious is produced by the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with FFTS Events. The CQ Saturdays programme particularly won praise from the judges who crowned the Cathedral Quarter the best city centre location in last year’s Great British High Street Awards.

Information about this and all the events in the Cathedral Quarter are available at www.derbycathedralquarter.co.uk

