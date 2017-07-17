Jazz ace Buckley to play at Chesterfield club

Chesterfield Jazz welcomes the talented guitarist Steve Buckley for a gig there on Thursday, July 20.

Steve has worked in London for many years with the household names in UK jazz and fairly recently moved up to Manchester.

He graduated from Leeds College Of Music in 1993 and was winner of the guitar prize in his last year. Since then he has performed and recorded guitar, bass, pedal steel, dobro and lap steel with many artists and musicians including Corinne Bailey Rae, Martha Reeves, Richard Hawley, Cornershop, Kirsty Almeida, Jazz musicians Guy Barker, Jean Toussaint, Jim Mullen, Pete King, Mark Nightingale, Alan Skidmore, as well as gigs and/or recording with members of Morcheeba, The Cinematic Orchestra, Black Grape, Faithless, Mark Ronson’s band, Zero 7, and Texas.

For tickets, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/wendykirkland

Chesterfield Jazz is based at Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.