Jazz rock legends are still going strong at The Flowerpot

Soft Machine will be the guest performers at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, November 11.

Get ready for a gig by one of the legendary jazz/rock bands, still featuring original members John Etheridge, Roy Babbington, John Marshall plus Theo Travis.

Soft Machine, the legendary jazz rock pioneers, turn full circle as the band known as the Soft Machine Legacy revert once again to the band’s original distinctive name.

Soft Machine were originally formed in 1966 by Kevin Ayers and Robert Wyatt. In the band’s 13-year history, the group featured some of the finest players on the European circuit including Allan Holdsworth, Elton Dean, Daevid Allen and of course Mike Ratledge.

The Flowerpot is based on King Street in Derby city centre. Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £15. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk