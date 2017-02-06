Join John Shuttleworth for Buxton show

There will be comedy and music aplenty when John Shuttleworth will be performing at Buxton Opera House on Monday, February 13, to perform as part of his My Last Will and Tasty Mint tour.

The tour follows appearances by the veteran Sheffield-based singer/songwriter on Celebrity Antiques Roadshow, Pointless, and the second series of Radio 4’s John Shuttleworth’s Lounge Music.

A recent health scare (well, a mild bout of Athlete’s Foot) has made John focus on his mortality, and the many things he needs to do before the inevitable.

Can sole agent Ken Worthington pull out the stops and make John a star before his retirement? As befits a man living on borrowed time, John considers life’s major issues: like the excitement he felt when sucking his first mint:

“It gave my tongue activity, as the mint’s flavours bore into me, turning my grey world azure blue – I remember my first Polo, do you?”

As well as jaunty new songs, John will bash out trusted favourites on his Yamaha organ: Two Margarines, I Can’t Go Back To Savoury Now, Mutiny Over The Bounty, Y Reg plus more recent crowd pleasers like How’s Yer Nan? and Mingling With Mourners.

John Shuttleworth: My Last Will and Tasty Mint can be seen at Buxton Opera House on Monday, February 13, 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £19.50. To buy tickets call the box office on 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk