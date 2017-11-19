Kings of Leon tribute comes to Derby

Kings Ov Leon bring their tribute to the Kings Of Leon to Derby’s Flowerpot on Friday, November 24.

Kings Ov Leon have been rocking out the most prestigious theatres, festivals and music venues since the start of 2009 with their breathtaking show.

The scale, energy and charisma of their performances leaving audiences across Europe sure they’ve seen the Kings Of Leon themselves!

The Kings Ov Leon take you on an absolutely epic, exhilarating journey playing your favourite KOL tracks from the first release The Holy Roller Novocaine through to the incredible number one album Come Around Sundown, all with unprecedented accuracy.

It’s this meticulous attention to detail; visually and audibly, that’s earned them rave reviews from press, critics and audiences alike.

All the guys have their own long history of professional success. In 1999, as a young teenager, Mark was signed to record label giants Polydor after winning BBC1s Get Your Act Together in the band Marlo with what was the biggest ever national phone vote. He went on to tour extensively including a performance in front of 50,000 fans at Party in the Park and had a charting single release.

Ant drummed professionally for numerous bands including the Towers of London and Wilkento. Dan, the youngest of the band at 21, fronted Perfect Confusion and is a prolific songwriter in his own right. Liam is the most recent to join the band. He has a long history of live performance in both original and covers bands including the epic No Quarter. He’s completed the line-up and brought along with him a truly charismatic and authentic edge!

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk