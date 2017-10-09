Live aces Lightyear to play two gigs on home ground

Legendary live musicians Lightyear have reformed for a 20th anniversary tour in October and will be playing two gigs in their home city of Derby on October 19-20.

The performances by the ska aces will take place at the Hairy Dog on Becket Street and the band have been writing new material, to be mixed in with some classic old songs.

The band promise an “extra special” live show and are inviting everyone to the party.

Rated as one of the best live bands in the UK, their live shows consist of stage-diving brass sections, impromptu Morris dancing, fire breathing and even some great music. Every Lightyear show is different, and they pride themselves on giving their all and delivering an amazing live performance.

In an age where bands have no original members, it’s refreshing to see a band who have been together for 20 years, numerous major festival performances and thousands of shows with the same line-up. Lightyear’s ethic is that whatever happens, they all stay mates.

For more, see https://www.facebook.com/lightyearofficial/