More arts events this weekend in Whitwell

The Whitwell Arts Festival continues this weekend with a pair of eagerly-awaited performances.

On Friday, March 10, the Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican perform at the Holmefield Arms in a gig with free entry.

Expect comedy cabaret and tank tops.

Then, on Saturday, March 11, it’s the turn of The Broonzies to perform a gig at Whitwell Community Centre. Advance tickets are £9 to see Jez Lowe’s rootsy folk supergroup.

For more, go to www.whitwell4ward.org.uk