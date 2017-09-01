Orchestra visits Wirksworth for festival performance

Derby Chamber Orchestra will be giving a concert at St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth on Saturday, September 23, as part of the Wirksworth Festival.

The orchestra will be conducted by Jonathan Trout, led by Clair Stanley, and will welcome well-known Derbyshire-based pianist Beate Toyka as the soloist in a performance of Shosatakovich’s Second Piano Concerto.

The concert also features performances of Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No 1, and Schubert’s Ninth Symphony, ‘the Great’.

Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm performance. For ticket details, go to www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk