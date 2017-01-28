Organist pulls out the stops to entertain audience

Organist John Cooper has always prided himself on making the instrument sound like a full orchestra, Big Band or traditional organ and his Yamaha Stagea allows him to do just that.

John spends much time on making his arrangements unique and full of feeling. He uses his own rhythms to add that personal touch and never uses multi tracking as he believes in playing the organ live making it entertaining to watch as well as listen.

He has put together a concert programme of modern day numbers to past classics which offers something for everyone.

Catch John performing at The Contact Club, Dronfield, on Wednesday, February 8, at 7.30pm.

Admission £6 or £5 (World of Music members). Contact www.worldofmusic.org.uk/