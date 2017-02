Alfreton Party in the Park is holding a music fundraising night at the Regal Night Club, Nottingham Road, Ripley, on Friday, February 10.

Appearing on stage will be ACDC UK, the acclaimed British ACDC tribute band, and supporting them will be The Black Hands.

This is a ticket-only event and the cost is £5 per ticket.

For more information, contact Liam on 07904 564603 or John on 07980 871256.