Riotous state-of-the-nation comedy comes to Derby Theatre

The Original Theatre Company will be bringing the touring production of the Torben Betts comedy Invincible to Derby Theatre from January 31-February 4.

The riotously funny and critically acclaimed play is touring the UK for the second time.

With the recession biting hard, Emily and Oliver have decided to downsize and shift their middle-class London lifestyle to a small town in the north of England.

One night, they open their doors to their next door neighbours, Dawn and Alan. Over the course of a disastrous evening of olives, anchovies, Karl Marx and abstract art, class and culture collide, resulting in consequences that are both tragic and hilarious.

Invincible is written by Torben Betts, one of the most exciting playwrights to emerge since Alan Ayckbourn, and produced by The Original Theatre Company (Birdsong, Three Men in a Boat).

Alastair Whatley, Emily Bowker and Graham Brookes will play the roles of Oliver, Emily and Alan respectively. Elizabeth Boag joins the 2017 tour as Dawn.

Artistic director of The Original Theatre Company, Alastair Whatley, said: “We are delighted to be taking Invincible back on the road in 2017. Torben’s state-of-the-nation comedy reached out to audiences across the UK in 2016 with his vision of a nation divided, cleft in two down the Watford Gap. We look forward to navigating the play through post-Brexit Britain in 2017.”

Tickets are £15.50-£26.50. For more information and to book tickets, call 01332 593939 or go online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo by Jack Ladenburg