Venue bosses are being urged to organise a live music gig this month in aid of Ashgate Hospice.

The Chesterfield-based hospice has launched Rocktober to help towards its goal of providing a 24/7 Hospice at Home service to reach every patient in north Derbyshire who needs its care.

For further information, email: fundraising@ashgatehospicecare.org.uk or call 01246 233404.