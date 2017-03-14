See Dutch jazz ace Kliphuis in action at Calver Village Hall

Through the Derbyshire Arts-sponsored programme Live and Local, Tim Kliphuis will be coming to Calver Village Hall on Saturday, March 18.

The improvising concert violinist is making now waves in Holland with his Sextet programme The Art of Improvisation.

His Trio is joined by three world class chamber musicians in a profoundly moving concert featuring the music of Duke Ellington, Richard Strauss, Aaron Copland and much more.

Kliphuis is in demand in America, Russia, South Africa and Europe as a performer and master class tutor.

He connects classical, gypsy jazz and folk music and has a steadily growing and devoted fanbase throughout the UK, regularly selling out venues wherever he goes.

Tickets cost £10 each and are obtainable through Denise Hall 01433 630760 or denisehall674@btinternet.com