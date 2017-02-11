Smokin’ hot show in store with Smokie

Legendary band Smokie come to play at the Chesterfield Winding Wheel on February 16.

From their landmark ballad of unrequited love, Living Next Door to Alice to more chart-topping hits like Lay Back in the Arms of Someone, If You Think You Know How to Love Me as well as Oh Carol and I’ll Meet You at Midnight to name but a few, their massive success story has continued to flourish. With over 25 million albums sold worldwide, Smokie are one of the most successful bands in the world today.

For more details, you can go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk