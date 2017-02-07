Stan Webb returns to area for Flowerpot gig

King Ov Leon bring their tribute to Kings Of Leon to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, February 10.

Kings Ov Leon have been rocking out the most prestigious theatres, festivals and music venues since the start of 2009 with their undeniably breathtaking show.

The scale, energy and charisma of their performances leaving audiences across Europe sure they’ve seen the Kings Of Leon themselves. The Kings Ov Leon take you on an absolutely epic, exhilarating journey playing your favourite KOL tracks from the first release The Holy Roller Novocaine through to the incredible number one album Come Around Sundown, all with unprecedented accuracy.

Then, on Saturday, February 11, there is the welcome return to the King Street venue of Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack.

One of this country’s best blues guitarists and an artist who has played with some of the very best musicians in the history of the blues, Stan Webb’s (pictured) dynamic guitar style and huge stage presence have made Chicken Shack a firm favourite with rock and blues fans everywhere.

Throughout an acclaimed career Stan Webb has played and recorded with the very best, including, Stevie Wonder, Howling Wolf, Taj Mahal, Canned Heat and Peter Green. Stan Webb and Chicken Shack show no sign of slowing down, continually touring the U.K. and Europe to packed houses and rave reviews.

British Blues really doesn’t get better than this!

Doors open at 8pm for both gigs. Admission is £9 for Kings Ov Leon, and £15 for Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk