Steinman’s Vampires Rock sequel comes to Buxton Opera House

Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock: Ghost Train can be seen at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, November 25, from 7.30pm.

Steinman has ramped up the vamp in this spectacular sequel to the phenomenally successful Vampires Rock.

For more than two decades, Steve Steinman and his crew have returned to our stages night after night and delivered exhilarating performances that have been packed with energy, fabulous dance routines, spectacular special effects and of course, amazing music that has had everyone up on their feet. Throwing just the right amount of fun and humour in to his script ensures that Steinman always has the audience roaring with laughter.

Prepare for a night of mischief and mayhem.

Call the box office on 01298 72190.