Talented pianist to perform in Duffield

The first Music In Duffield concert of 2017 takes place in the Main Hall at The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield, on January 28.

This will be the Bemrose Bursary Recital and features a performance by pianist Victor Lim.

South Korean Victor began learning the piano at the age of six. Having recently completed his BMus degree with first class honours, Victor is working towards his MMus at the Royal Northern College of Music, where he has been the recipient of the Schubert and the Gordon Green Prizes.

Victor principally studies with Graham Scott and Murray McLachlan, also receiving regular guidance from Philippe Cassard, Michel Beroff, Nelson Goerner and Kathryn Stott.

The programme will include works by Beethoven and Schumann.

See www.musicatduffield.com for more.