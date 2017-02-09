The force is with band in Derby gig

The Star Wars-themed US rock band Galactic Empire perform their rescheduled show at The Venue in Derby on February 16.

The band’s self-titled album was released on February 3 via Rise Records.

With a couple of music videos and singles that quickly captured the attention of metal and sci-fi fans alike, the announcement of the galaxy’s foremost Star Wars cosplay band’s highly anticipated debut album should be welcome news.

In a joint statement, the band says: “AT LONG LAST! Our preparations are com...plete. The mighty Galactic Empire will unleash our ultimate weapon in the battle to bring heavy metal to your galaxy.

“The puny humans at Velocity and Rise Records have succumbed to the crushing power of the Dark Side and will release our debut full-length album on which we pay tribute to Supreme Sith Overlord John Williams with 11 tracks of pure sonic devastation. Join us, and together, we can rule the galaxy!”

The band is made up of Boba Sett - drums; Bass Commander - bass; Dark Vader - lead guitar; Shadow Ranger - guitar; Red Guard - guitar.