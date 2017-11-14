Top folk duo to play gig in Matlock this weekend

Husband and wife folk duo Megson will be performing at the Imperial Rooms in Matlock on Saturday, November 18.

Four times nominated in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and double winners of the Spiral Earth Awards the duo Megson hit the road on their Good Times Will Come Again Tour.

The duo bring an infectious mix of heavenly vocals, lush harmonies and driving rhythmic guitars. Comprising Debs Hanna (vocals, whistle, piano accordion) and Stu Hanna (guitar, mandola, Banjo) Megson have gained fame on the British folk

scene, not only for their arresting and intelligent songwriting, but for their exquisite musicianship and northern humour.

The Imperial Rooms is based on Imperial Road in the town centre.