Tribute show at Guildhall to a jazz great

The late Stan Tracey was an outstanding figure in the jazz world.

To mark what would have been his 90th birthday, his son Clark has assembled the Stan Tracey Legacy Octet, celebrating the octet music of Stan Tracey and featuring members of his last ensemble.

Derby Jazz will bring Clark Tracey – The Stan Tracey Legacy Octet to the Guildhall Theatre in Derby on Saturday, November 25, at 8pm, with tickets priced at £16.

Under 16s get in free with a paying adult.

