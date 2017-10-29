Veterans Wishbone Ash return to The Flowerpot

Wishbone Ash will be performing their latest gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on Tuesday, November 7.

The legendary rock band is famed for their driving twin guitar-fuelled sound and still led by iconic guitarist Andy Powell.

The classic rock bands of the late ’60s and early ’70s enjoy a unique place in popular musical history. The Beatles had gone their separate ways, Britain had already experienced the Blues Boom, and psychedelia had made its impact. The creative possibilities were infinite.

Wishbone Ash embarked on the nascent Progressive Rock scene in 1969, taking full advantage of a fertile musical environment where they produced a distinctive brand of melodic rock.

Inspired equally by British folk traditions and American jazz and R&B, the group played to public and critical acclaim.

More than 45 years later, having pioneered the use of twin lead guitars, Wishbone Ash has gained worldwide recognition, based firmly on a regime of relentless touring. The band includes founding member Andy Powell, who handles lead vocals and trades licks with Yorkshire’s Mark Abrahams. Bassist Bob Skeat, a 20-year veteran of the band, keeps the bottom rocking with Joe Crabtree, one of the best of Britain’s new breed of drummers whose performance credits include Pendragon and David Cross of King Crimson.

Wishbone Ash, the quintessential road band, is an acknowledged influence on many other bands including Thin Lizzy and Iron Maiden.

Power and melody have made the Ash a hard act to follow, while they are currently being discovered by new generations of loyal rock fans. An exceptional recording and touring career has seen Wishbone Ash weather many changes in record labels, personnel and musical trends. Today, the band is still going strong, with most of their vast catalogue intact on CD, an award-winning website and a date sheet the envy of many other bands.

The latest musical project is Wishbone Ash: The Vintage Years, a 32-CD deluxe box set spanning the years 1969 to 1991, featuring a coffee table book, posters, floppy discs, rare photos and more, with release planned in late 2017.

Support on the night is from Steve Hill.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £17.50. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well at www.rawpromo.co.uk

