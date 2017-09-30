VIDEO: Barbara Nice stars in Cabaret Boom Boom show

Barbara Nice has given up on her given up the life of domestic bliss as a bargain shopper to try the unpredictability of the comedy circuit.

Find out whether she’s made a success of it in Cabaret Boom Boom which hits the Medway Centre, Bakewell on October 6.

Also on the bill are international fool Maynard Flip Flap, circus caper ace Mr Herbert and song and dance impresario Billy Button.

Tickets £10 in advance or £13.50 on the door. Visit www,cabaretboomboom.co.uk/venue/medway-centre-bakewell/ medwaycentre.co.uk