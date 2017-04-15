VIDEO: Blues guitarist Ben Poole heads for Derbyshire

Fast rising blues guitarist Ben Poole is hailed as the most exciting young blues/roots artist to come out of the UK in a long, long time.

This talented guitarist, singer and songwriter will show what he’s made of when he plays at The Flowerpot, Derby, on April 21.

Ben was runner up in the 2013 British Blues Awards’ best guitar player category and was voted best newcomer by Blues Matters magazine in their 2012 readers poll.

His debut EP, Everything I Want, was recorded by ex Ozzy Osbourne/Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) guitarist Bernie Torme, Ben has since self-released his debut studio album entitled Let’s Go Upstairs which has received rave reviews across the globe.

The last few years have seen Ben touring regularly across Europe and he has appeared at some of the biggest festivals across the continent including appearances at the Glastonbury Festival and Download Festivals in the UK, Sierre Blues Festival and Blue Balls Festivals in Switzerland and Playing with Fire Festival in the USA,

Tickets to his Derby gig cost £12, available in advance from The Flowerpot or contact www.rawpromo.co.uk