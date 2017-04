Power-pop hitmakers Dodgy will be playing in Chesterfield this month.

The band who rose to fame in the Nineties through songs such as Staying Out For The Summer, Good Enough and You’re Thinking Of Me play at The Avenue on Saturday, April 29.

Dodgy released their sixth album, What Are We Fighting For, last year.

Tickets £16.50. Contact www.seetickets.com/venue/the-avenue-chesterfield/12860/default/1/250