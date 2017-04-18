Video: Matlock gig for Lucy Ward Band

Derbshire based singer-songwriter Lucy Ward and her band will perform traditional English folk songs as well as original material in a gig in Matlock.

They perform at Matlock Town Football Club, Causeway Lane, on Saturday, April 22.

Lucy, who hails from Derby, plays guitar, ukulele and concertina but considers her voice to be her first instrument.

After getting her first guitar at the age of 14, Lucy ventured into acoustic clubs where she first heard the traditional music that she now loves. Captured by the lyrics and stories of traditional song Lucy delved further into the world of folk music, visiting clubs and sessions up and down the country before getting booked to play gigs in her own right.

In 2009 Lucy reached the final of the BBC Young Folk Award and she hasn’t looked back since. In 2014 she was nominated for the Folk Singer of the Year award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Lucy has written for both film and theatre.

The evening starts at 8pm. Tickets £12.50. Contact www.peakconcerts.co.uk/event/lucy-ward