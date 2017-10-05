VIDEO: Steinman goes like a bat out of hell to mimic Meat Loaf

Steve Steinman performed as Meat Loaf on television’s Stars In Their Eyes eighteen years ago and has gone on to be a star in his own right.

Known for his performances in the hit shows Vampires Rock, Steve has a fan base most rock stars would be proud of. He has performed at the London Palladium and arenas and concert halls all over the world.

Steve Stinman’s Meat Loaf Story, which tours to Buxton Opera House tomorrow (Friday, October 6), delivers the best of the best from the superstar’s incredible back catalogue of albums.

With video projected scenes, incredible stage set, superb band and Steve Steinman’s unique sense of humour and stage presence, the show will have you up on your feet and dancing in the aisles to all the greatest Meat Loaf hits - Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Took the Words Right out of my Mouth, Anything For Love, The Monster is Loose and Bat Out Of Hell, to name just a few.

The show begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets £27.50-£29.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk