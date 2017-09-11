VIDEO: The Pretty Things head for Derbyshire

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see one of the greatest rock bands of the last half-century playing live.

The Pretty Things are peforming at The Flowerpot, Derby, on September 16, when they will be airing tracks from an incredible 54-year catalogue.

The group, which is still fronted by singer Phil May and has original Rolling Stones guitarist Dick Taylor, started out playing hard-edged blues-rock before moving on to psychedelic rock.

Their ‘SF Sorrow’ was the first rock opera, preceding The Who’s ‘Tommy’ by six months. Recorded in 1967 alongside The Beatles and The Pink Floyd at Abbey Road, S. F. Sorrow was the acknowledged template for The Who’s Tommy, and was, in 1998, another first, when it was recorded live at Abbey Road, with David Gilmour on guitar, for the world’s first ever Global Broadband Netcast.

Tickets for the Derby gig cost £16, available from the venue or onlne at www.rawpromo.co.uk