VIDEO: World champion Elvis tribute act sings in Derbyshire

Award-winning artist Ben Portsmouth has wowed fans across the globe with his singing of Elvis Presley songs.

His father was an avid Elvis fan and Ben grew up on a diet of The King’s songs. Having honed his musical talent Ben started his journey as an Elvis tribute artist in 2005 when he formed the “Taking care of Elvis” band.

Ben looked like Elvis, sang like Elvis and had an on-stage charisma that had audiences believing at times they were watching the King himself. This talent saw Ben rapidly rise through the ranks of Elvis Tribute Artists in the UK.

In 2006 Ben was voted the best Elvis at the prestigious international Elvis festival at Porthcawl Wales, the largest of its kind in Europe. He was the youngest competitor and was the total opposite to the stereotypical Elvis impersonator – he was sexy, didn’t need a wig and was wearing the most authentic outfits flown in from America.

In 2010 he was voted the World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist, beating off challengers from across the globe in the Images of the King contest in Memphis.

Two years later, he made history by winning the Elvis Presley Enterprises “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest’ in Memphis, the only artist from outside the USA to win the “Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” title.

This success has led to offers from US promoters and all over the world for Ben to headline shows and in 2013 Ben was chosen to headline a special Elvis week on the David Letterman show.

Derbyshire fans will get the chance to see Ben perform at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on May 7.

Tickets £29.50 and £278.50 (concessions). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk