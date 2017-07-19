Watson looking to make his Mark as tour comes to the area

Mark Watson’s MW Tour is coming to The Grand Pavilion at Matlock Bath on September 22.

After performing 111 shows in his previous tour, Mark Watson is amazed to find there are still some areas across the country he has not visited much or at all. This tour will see him perform in places across the UK that begin with either M or W, including shows taking place in an amphitheatre, on a Chiltern train between Marylebone to High Wycombe, the ferry across The Mersey and in the Museum for Army Flying in Middle Wallop.

Mark Watson is the winner of multiple live comedy awards and a regular on TV shows including Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Mock The Week, Would I Lie To You, Have I Got News For You and Argumental, as well as appearing on Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Channel 4’s Comedy Gala, Dave TV’s Road To Rio and BBC 4’s We Need Answers. He is also an acclaimed novelist, with eight books to his name.

For ticket details, go to www.thegrandpavilion.co.uk or you can call 01629 583834.