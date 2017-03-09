Watterson presents the songs of Thackray at Chesterfield Folk Club

Friday, March 10, is the date for a performance at Chesterfield Folk Club by John Watterson.

It is called The Lost Will and Testament of Jake Thackray.

Watterson presents his new show about the late Jake Thackray. In the course of his research, he has uncovered 15 songs written by Jake but not released, some being banned from broadcast by the BBC.

These songs – hilarious, serious, bitingly satirical - along with never-before told stories from the biography research, plus some much loved Jake classics, feature in John’s brand new show for 2017.

Tickets are £12.

Chesterfield Folk Club is based at The Library Theatre, New Beetwell Street. Please use the entrance via the Café Browser on Beetwell Street. Doors open at 7pm and the concert starts at 7.30pm. For more, see

www.chesterfieldfolkclub.org