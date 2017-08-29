Win tickets to see Boyzone

Irish pop sensation, Boyzone, are set to play a headline show on our doorstep at The 3aaa County Ground in Derby — and thanks to our free and easy-to-enter competition, you could be there to see them.

After 24 years, 25 million records sold, seven hit studio albums, six UK number one singles and hundreds of thousands of ticket sales later, Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch are still going strong.

With their 25th anniversary due in 2018, the Irish ‘manband’ have taken a moment to stop and look back at what is an amazing achievement in the world of pop music and have chosen the home of Derbyshire County Cricket Club, the 3aaa County Ground, as one of only a handful of venues for 2017 concerts and the only venue in this area where they will perform.

The gig will be staged on Saturday September 16.

And to be in with a chance of winning one of six pairs of tickets, all you have to do is answer this question...

What is Ronan’s surname?

Send your answer, along with your name, age, address and phone number to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk before 5pm, on Monday September 11. Please state ‘Boyzone competition’ in the subject field of your email.

For tickets, available priced from £41.75, and for more information about the gig, visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. FOr full terms and conditions visit this newspaper’s website.

For each pair of tickets won, one person must be aged 18 or over. Please note this is a fully standing concert.