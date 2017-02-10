WIN! VIP tickets to Drum and Bass Awards 2017

Fancy rubbing shoulders with the stars of the drum and bass world? Well you’re in luck.

We’ve teamed up with the organisers of the Drum and Bass Awards 2017 to give you the chance to win one of four pairs of VIP tickets to the prestigious event.

Tickets mean the winners gain access to the VIP area, queue jump and enjoy the use of a private bar and toilets.

The Drum and Bass Awards will return for its 11th edition on Saturday March 4, at the 7,000 capacity Donington Exhibition Centre in Derby.

With Chase and Status headlining, the night promises to be the event’s biggest and best yet.

With 2016 big winners Sigma, Sub Focus, Camo & Krooked, SASASAS, Friction, High Contrast, Hype, Roni Size all on the line up alongside an awards ceremony celebrating the best talent from the drum and bass scene, fans won’t be disappointed.

And the night wouldn’t be complete without its MCs. The 2017 event features the best lyrical, crowd-hype and jungle MCs including Dynamite, Skibadee, event host Magika, Shabba D, Eksman, Evil B and Spyda aka Black Tarantula.

And if that’s not enough, the event boasts a state of the art sound system, mesmerizing lasers, high tech video mapping, pyrotechnics, and even more special effects with CO2 cannons.

To win, all you need to do is tell us who is headlining this year’s event? Email your answer, name and phone number to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk with Drum and Bass Awards in the subject line.

For more information ro to buy tickets visit www.facebook.com/drumandbassawards.

The closing date for entries is midday on Monday February 20.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. Terms and conditions apply, vist the website.