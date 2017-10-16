You’ll hate to miss return of these post-punk favourites

British post-punk band Theatre Of Hate are embarking on their UK tour, which comes to the Hairy Dog in Derby on October 22.

Formed in 1980, Theatre of Hate were reinvented by Kirk Brandon from his former heralded punk band, The Pack.

Joining Kirk on vocals were notable punk musicians Stan Stammers and Luke Rendall, along with old school friend, Steve Guthrie and Canadian born John “Boy” Lennard, who revolutionised the band’s sound with his haunting sax lines.

2017 has been a very busy year for TOH, with their 2016 album Kinshi getting label releases in Europe and the USA. On their current tour, Kirk, Stan and John will be joined by current Spear Of Destiny band member Adrian Portas on guitar and Chris Bell on drums to pay homage to the iconic TOH sound.

For more, see www.hairydogderby.co.uk