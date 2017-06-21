Musical aids theatre renovation

A musical version of Jane Austen’s final novel, Persuasion, at New Mills Art Theatre will help to aid a renovation project at the venue.

Chamber Opera Tours’ production features singers, dancers and musicians in a story of a woman who has lost at love and is given a second chance.

The show takes place on July 16 at 7.30pm as part of Buxton Festival Fringe.

Tickets can be purchased through www.chamberoperatours.org, through the Buxton Opera House, or at the New Mills Art Theatre. Proceeds from the ticket sales go to the theatre’s renovation project.

For more details, visit www.buxtonfringe.org.uk