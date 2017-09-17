New Mills performers ring in Sister Act

Members of New Mills and District Amateur and Dramatic Society have learned the ropes of bell-ringing as part of a series of Nun Fun challenges.

They are spreading the news about their upcoming musical Sister Act which will be staged at New Mills Art Theatre in November. Rob Brittles, who will direct Sister Act,said: “Nun Fun is just the beginning - we’re hoping Sister Act fever will take New Mills (and the High Peak) by storm. Sister Act is a musical comedy based on the famous film starring Whoopi Goldberg. A singer named Deloris witnesses a killing and hides in a convent under with witness protection programme posing as a nun. Deloris soon makes friends with the nuns, taking over the convent choir and even winning over the Mother Superior finally warms to Deloris after a rocky start. The show is filled with uplifting gospel inspired music, fabulous dancing and a truly moving story about the universal power of friendship.

Sister Act features a score by Alan Menken, eight-time Oscar winner and composer of many of the world famous songs from Disney’s movies, including The Little Mermaid, Beauty & The Beast, Aladdin and Enchanted, with lyrics from his long-time collaborator Glenn Slater. The book is by the award-winning team Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, whose writing credits include the classic television comedy Cheers.

Performances from November 15 to 19, including a Saturday matinee. Tickets are now on sale, priced £12 (adult), £10 (under 16s), £60 (box, five seats).

Meanwhile, if you call into the theatre on the nights of September 19, 20 and 21, you can see a rehearsal in full swing.

Book tickets for Sister Act online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/new-mills-aods. For further information about tickets, contact 07597 642673 or email nmaods@outlook.com