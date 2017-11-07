New stage in the fortunes of Steptoe and Son

Favourite episodes from the classic television series about warring rag and bone men Steptoe and Son appear in a stage adaptation.

West End playwright John Hewer has incorporated Divided We Stand, Men of Letters, Come Dancing and excerpts from The Bath and Steptoe and Son – and Son!

Steptoe and Son will be staged at the Pomegranate Thetre, Chesterfield, on Thursday, November 9, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £17.50 and £16.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk