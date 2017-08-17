Nine bands ready to Rock The Ark

Have your say

Around 1,000 people are expected throughout the day at a music festival at the Ark Tavern, Brimington, on August 27.

There will be live music from 1pm and proceeds will be in aid of the RSPCA and Muscular Dystrophy.

Bands who will be playing at Rock The Ark are Fahrenheit, The Suffragettes (pictured), Full Throttle, After Hours, Early Morning Shakes, Angry Jesters, The Carnival, Schaeffer and Bad Language.