Pet a bunny or guinea pig at Chatsworth House farmyard

Families visiting Chatsworth House farmyard this summer are invited to pet bunnies, guinea pigs and other small animals in the handling pen. Daily milking demonstrations will enable visitors to discover how cows and goats are milked. There’s also an opportunity to see the newest edition, Princess Beatrice, the Suffolk Punch foal. ‘Bea’ is a very important foal as she will be joining a small number of breeding females of this rare and critically endangered breed of wonderful heavy horses, and the hope is that one day she will be able to increase their numbers.
For more details, visit www.chatsworth.org/events/summer
