Phil Collins’ hits in top tribute show

Top tribute show And Finally....Phil Collins is coming to New Mills as part of the town’s festival.

Recognised as the market leader and definitive Phil Collins and Genesis tribute show, in 2016, for the second year in succession, it was voted by the Agents Association of Great Britain as the Official UK No. 1 at the National Tribute Music Awards.

The 11-piece band faithfully re-creates all the classic hits from the Phil Collins and Genesis timeless back catalogue. World-class musicians and new lighting feature in a fresh show for 2017. The ‘two drummer’ line-up remains an integral part of the act with the addition of a dedicated percussionist performing the Louis Conte role.

And Finally...Phil Collins is at New Mills Art Theatre on September 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £12-£18. To book, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/326998