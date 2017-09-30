Play shines a light on 100 years of farming

A saga of farming from 1914 to present day will show how the industry has been affected by different rule-makers, natural and man-made disasters as well as feuds.

New Perspectives Theatre Company bring their latest production, Harvest, to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on October 5 and Holloway’s Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall on October 8.

For tickets to the Chesterfield performance, call 01246 345222 or visit wwww.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or for Holloway, contact 01773 856545 or email: dcarless@axis-connect.com