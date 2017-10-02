Proact stadium date for clairvoyant Steve Holbrook

A leading clairvoyant will be visiting Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium.

Steve Holbrook, one of the UK’s top clairvoyant mediums, will be in town on October 25.

His ability to hear the voices of loved ones who have passed away has taken him to theatres and hotels around the country and as far as the Caribbean.

Steve says that he was always aware from being a child that life existed beyond the grave, when he awoke to find five soldiers marching through his bedroom but could only see the top half of them floating through the room.

In his former job as a hairdresser, Steve’s clients would come in for a cut, and often got more than they bargained for when he passed on a

message from their loved one. He was always the busiest stylist, and had a six-week waiting list if people didn’t re-book immediately. He said: “I often wonder if they kept coming back for my ability as a hair stylist, or the possibility that they might receive a message from a relative who had passed away!”

By communicating messages of reassurance to people who have lost their loved ones, Steve helps them understand that life continues in a different dimension.

Steve has three books out, ‘Light in the Darkness’, ‘Out of this World’, and ‘Survival’, which offer a true insight into the life of a working medium, his beliefs on many areas of spiritualism and a background to his life.

He has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities, including almost £30,000 for PACT, a charity which helps terminally ill children and their parents, and £5000 for MacMillan Support.

Steve’s event at the Proact Stadium starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £17. Contact 01823 666292 or pay on the door.