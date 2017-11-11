Radio 2 Folk Awards nomimees Megson tour to Matlock

Four times nominated in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and double winners of the Spiral Earth Awards, the duo Megson are heading for Derbyshire.

Composed of hHusband and wife Debs and Stu Hanna, Megson will share tracks from their latest album, Good Times Will Come Again, when they perform at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on Saturday, November 18.

They have gained fame on the British folk scene, not only for their arresting and intelligent songwriting, but for their exquisite

musicianship and northern humour.

Debs is the vocalist, piano accordionist and whistle player, Stu plays guitar, mandola and banjo.

Aside from his duties with Megson, Stu has produced and recorded award-winning music for Show Of Hands, Kelly Oliver, Lucy Ward, Faustus, The Willows, Sam Kelly and The Young ’Uns.

Tickets for Megson’s gig in Matlock cost £14, available from www.peakconcerts.co.uk