Ray Mears shares his life of adventure

Ray Mears, survivalist, bushcraft expert, author, photographer and the star of countless television series will be sharing his adventures with the nation.

He visits Buxton Opera House on October 16 as part of a 31-date tour.

With a theme of the enjoyment of wild places Mears will give a unique insight into his wilderness travels and survival techniques.

He will include tales of his most recent visits to Australia where he has been looking at the extraordinary conditions endured by the indigenous wildlife and will take the opportunity to talk about fire, what it means to humanity and the essential role it plays in our survival.

The legendary Mears who survived a helicopter crash when filming his first TV series in the early 90s and helped Northumbria police track down one of the UK’s most notorious criminals in 2010 has been discovering the joys of exploring the wilderness from an early age.

Ray’s arious television series Tracks, World of Survival, Trips, Money Can’t Buy with Ewan McGregor, The Real Heroes of Telemark and more have catapulted him into the public eye and inspired generations across the planet from small children to grandparents.

Tickets for his talk at Buxton Opera House cost £26.50 (adult) and £20 (child). Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk