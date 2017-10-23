See My Baby Jive star rocks Derbyshire venue

Singer/songwriter Roy Wood, a founder of The Move, Electric Light Orchestra and Wizzard, is bringing his Big Rock & Roll Band to Derbyshire. They will perform classic hits California Man, Flowers In The Rain, Fire Brigade, I Can Hear The Grass Grow, Blackberry Way, See My Baby Jive, I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day, and many more at Buxton Opera House on November 10.

Roy and his band have been playing sell-out venues around the country, in what has become an annual British Christmas tradition.

Recently inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in New York, Roy has had a long and varied career, contributing to both the glam rock and prog rock movements. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate for his contribution to rock and pop from the University of Derby in 2008.

Tickets for his Buxton show are priced from £30 to £33.50. To book, call 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk