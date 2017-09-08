Steam locomotives at Midland Railway

Huge steam locomotive Duchess of Sutherland will be hauling passenger trains at the Midland Railway in Butterley, near Ripley, this weekend.

This magnificent locomotive is due to be joined by three other steam locomotives at the Derbyshire railway.

The Duchess spends most of its time hauling trips on the main line so this is a great chance to see this magnificent machine on its home railway hauling passenger trains

Alan Calladine said: “This will be a great weekend with no less than four locomotives in steam as well as all the other attractions that make up the Midland Railway - Butterley. “The Railway Museum, West Shed Experience, Demonstration Signal Box, Victorian Railwayman’s Church, narrow gauge railway, road transport museum and more will also be open.”