Step out for a winter walk in our beautiful countryside

There’s still time to take part in the nation’s biggest walking festival and enjoy the beautiful countryside where we live.

The Festival of Winter Walks offers short strolls to blow away the cobwebs right up to whole day hikes.

The festival is rganised by the Ramblers and runs until January 8.

Simon Barnett, director of walking for The Ramblers, said: “Winter is one of the best times to go out for a walk. There’s something truly magical about putting on your hat and gloves, heading out with your loved ones

“Our walks during the festival are free, fun, friendly and open to everyone.”

For details of walks in your area, visit www. ramblers.org.uk